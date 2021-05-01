unilad
Baby Elephants Have No Clue What To Do With Their Trunks And It’s Adorable

by : Julia Banim on : 01 May 2021 17:40
Baby Elephants Have No Clue What To Do With Their Trunks And It's Adorable PA Images

All baby animals are cute, but baby elephants are on another level of cuteness altogether, with their flappy ears and stompy feet.

Now a TikToker has made a video giving followers ‘more reasons why elephants are the best’. We didn’t need any further convincing to be honest, but this video still makes for an adorable and fascinating watch.

Listing a series of ‘wholesome baby elephant facts’, mndiaye_97 – who is well known for his vids about animals and nature – revealed that baby elephants actually have no idea whatsoever what to do with their trunks at first.

Check it out below:

@mndiaye_97

More reasons why elephants are the best ##elephant ##nature##cute

♬ Baby Elephant Walk – Henry Mancini

As Henry Mancini’s bouncy Baby Elephant Walk plays in the background, mndiaye_97 explained:

Baby elephants have an awkward phase where they don’t know what to do with their trunk or what it’s for.

So if you see a baby elephant swinging around like this, it’s because it’s not used to its trunk and it feels awkward.

He continued:

It takes years for them to figure out all the things they can do with their trunk, but until then, they helicopter their trunks around as they try to get used to their own body.

Another aww-worthy fact in the vid is that baby elephants actually suck the ends of their trunks for comfort, just like baby humans suck their thumbs.

Okay, so I’m now essentially just a melted puddle on the floor now…

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Animals, elephants, TikTok

