Baby Porcupine Born At Disney World’s Animal Kingdom

A baby porcupine has been born at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom – and it’s super cute.

The newest addition to the Disney family was born last month, February 25, but the news of its birth was only announced last week.

The baby porcupine – otherwise known as a porcupette – was born to porcupine mum Peri, who made her TV debut on One Day at Disney while having an ultrasound last year.

The female porcupette is yet to be named, but for what it’s worth I personally think Spike would be very appropriate.

Dr. Mark Penning, vice president of animals, science, and environment at Disney Parks, took to Instagram to share the news of the park’s newest arrival on last week, March 25.

Dr Penning wrote:

Today, I’m delighted to share some exciting news: a baby prehensile-tailed porcupine – or porcupette – was born @Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Mother, Peri, and baby are doing great.

He went on to add it’s the porcupette’s quills that reveal their gender, and that all babies are born with a fine, red fur coat before the quills harden and help determine gender. Cute!

Dr Penning also added that, despite the park currently being closed due to coronavirus, the animals are still receiving ‘top-notch care’.

He said:

Although @WaltDisneyWorld is temporarily closed, our animal care team continues to provide top-notch care to thousands of animals each and every day. Cast members like Disney veterinarian, Dr. Natalie, provide continual care for Peri – from annual exams, to pregnancy check-ups, the birth of her porcupette, and of course, post-partum care.

Here’s hoping the world can go visit the park’s newest adorable, addition soon.

Welcome to the world, tiny porcupette!