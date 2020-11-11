Baby Zebra Died After Being Spooked By Fireworks, Zookeepers Say Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

A baby zebra has reportedly died after being spooked by fireworks last week.

The young zebra named Hope was welcomed by Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in Clevedon, UK, in March 2020 but she sadly passed away last week, November 4.

Born at the beginning of England’s first national lockdown, the zoo named her Hope ‘to symbolise a ray of light and hope at a time which felt so bleak’.

Zookeepers are blaming fireworks for the animal’s sudden passing, after several firework displays could be heard taking place near the zoo.

Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

It’s believed the loud noises of the fireworks frightened Hope, causing her to run into the boundary of her enclosure. A post-mortem showed the sudden impact had caused the eight-month-old zebra’s immediate death.

Understandably, those at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm are devastated by Hope’s passing.

Larry Bush, managing Director of the zoo, said in a press release:

We’re feeling devastated by the loss of our young zebra Hope. She was so full of energy and life and she was a very healthy young zebra. It is such a tragedy that she has lost her life, seemingly as a result of fireworks being set off at nearby events which were intended as a celebration.

He continued, ‘We know this was not the intention of local organisers and people letting off fireworks but it does demonstrate in a tragic way the impact that fireworks can have on animals – whether this be zebras, horses, native wildlife or pets in our homes.’

fireworks Pexels

Jayne Gibbins, a senior keeper at the zoo, added that Hope’s birth was a ‘real high point’ for everyone at the zoo, following the pandemic causing it to close for three months. She added, ‘We are all feeling her loss greatly.’

People took to the zoo’s Facebook page to express their sadness of the news. One person wrote, ‘What an unnecessary, premature passing of such a beautiful animal! So sorry to all that knew and cared for her’.

Another commented, ‘How utterly heartbreaking, I believe fireworks should totally be banned, animals both wild and domestic should never be subjected to this, so many irresponsible thoughtless people’.

Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

The zoo has shared the tragic news of Hope’s death in a bid to raise awareness of how fireworks can severely affect animals.

The press release continued:

We would like to use this tragic event as an impetus for change and we really hope that people will now think hard and adopt alternative arrangements like silent fireworks or other more animal-friendly options for their bonfire night celebrations.

Hopefully people will be more considerate of the animals in the area when choosing to set off any future firework displays.