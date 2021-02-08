Banana The Yellow Lobster Is A One-In-30 Million Catch University of New England

A yellow lobster named Banana has been described as a ‘one-in-30-million’ catch after she was scooped up by a lobster fisher and donated to the University of New England’s Marine Science Center.

Banana stands out from her fellow crustaceans thanks to her golden-yellow shell and claws, which are the result of a genetic mutation in the proteins that bond with shell pigments. Formerly known as a ‘crystal lobster’, Banana was born with leucism; a condition that results in results in white, pale, or patchy colouration of the skin.

Advert 10

The unusual discovery was made by Tenants Harbor lobster fisher Marly Babbin, who came across Banana in the Gulf of Maine.

Yellow lobster University of New England/Facebook

The marine creature is of the average weight for Maine Lobsters, though she has a lower chance of survival due to her lighter shell, which makes her more visible to predators.

After she was handed over to the Marine Science Center, staff made it their mission to care for Banana and do not plan on returning her to the wild.

Advert 10

Lindsay Forrette, M.S., lab coordinator and chemical hygiene officer in the School of Marine and Environmental Programs, said in a statement:

After working Wednesday, Marley insisted on driving Banana all the way down from Tenant’s Harbor to drop her off. Banana is about a pound to a pound and a half and is settling in nicely here at the MSC.

Rare yellow lobster University of New England/Facebook

Banana’s discovery comes at an important time for scientists studying lobsters as research is currently underway to determine the impact that climate change is having on lobster larvae in Maine, where waters are warming at a faster rate than the rest of the world’s oceans.

Advert 10