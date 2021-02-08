unilad
Banana The Yellow Lobster Is A One-In-30 Million Catch

by : Emily Brown on : 08 Feb 2021 18:14
Banana The Yellow Lobster Is A One-In-30 Million Catch

A yellow lobster named Banana has been described as a ‘one-in-30-million’ catch after she was scooped up by a lobster fisher and donated to the University of New England’s Marine Science Center.

Banana stands out from her fellow crustaceans thanks to her golden-yellow shell and claws, which are the result of a genetic mutation in the proteins that bond with shell pigments. Formerly known as a ‘crystal lobster’, Banana was born with leucism; a condition that results in results in white, pale, or patchy colouration of the skin.

The unusual discovery was made by Tenants Harbor lobster fisher Marly Babbin, who came across Banana in the Gulf of Maine.

Yellow lobsterYellow lobsterUniversity of New England/Facebook

The marine creature is of the average weight for Maine Lobsters, though she has a lower chance of survival due to her lighter shell, which makes her more visible to predators.

After she was handed over to the Marine Science Center, staff made it their mission to care for Banana and do not plan on returning her to the wild.

Lindsay Forrette, M.S., lab coordinator and chemical hygiene officer in the School of Marine and Environmental Programs, said in a statement

After working Wednesday, Marley insisted on driving Banana all the way down from Tenant’s Harbor to drop her off. Banana is about a pound to a pound and a half and is settling in nicely here at the MSC.

Rare yellow lobsterRare yellow lobsterUniversity of New England/Facebook

Banana’s discovery comes at an important time for scientists studying lobsters as research is currently underway to determine the impact that climate change is having on lobster larvae in Maine, where waters are warming at a faster rate than the rest of the world’s oceans.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, Now

