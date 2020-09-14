Bear Caught On Video Nudging Oblivious Man Awake As He Naps By Pool

Dawn Bete/Facebook

We all like to be woken gently from our slumber, which this man was. However, the wake-up call was certainly by an unexpected visitor.

In the footage, taken via a Ring doorbell, a small brown bear can be seen exploring a family’s garden and having a sip from their swimming pool.

Also in the garden was Matt Bette, who was having a snooze in his backyard when the furry intruder gently nudged him awake.

As Matt, completely oblivious to the bear, naps in his garden, the creature casually walks over to Matt’s sun-lounger, sniffs his foot and gently touches it with his paw.

Bera Dawn Bete/Facebook

After the polite-yet-unexpected awakening by the bear, Matt sits up and the bear runs off. He then grabs his phone, presumably conducting a text along the lines of, ‘You won’t believe what just happened to me’. I mean, there’s worse ways to be woken up.

Matt’s wife Dawn shared the hilarious video on Facebook with the caption, ‘Matt was a little startled yesterday while taking a rest by the pool’.

Check it out:

Matt was a little startled yesterday while taking a rest by the pool 🐻 Geplaatst door Dawn Bete op Zondag 13 september 2020

Facebook friends of Dawn’s commented their amazement of the video on the post. One person said, ‘Holy crap! That is seriously crazy!!!! Glad Matt is ok’, while another person said, ‘Don’t know how I would have reacted but I don’t think I would have been so calm. Great job Matt’.

Someone else joked, ‘I can’t even imagine! I would have needed some clean shorts after that!’ Others applauded Matt’s composure with one person saying he had ‘nerves of steel’.

You’ve got to ask, though, what made the bear smell Matt’s feet? Time for a wash?