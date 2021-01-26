Bear Chases Skier Down Mountain In Terrifying Video Obiectiv cu Oana Zamfir/YouTube

Incredible, terrifying footage has emerged of a bear chasing a skier down a mountain.

Picture the scene. You’re out on the snowy slopes, ready to soar down the mountain without a care in the world. You fly down, slaloming as you go, winter sun on your visor, striving not to be disturbed by the random calls from the ski lifts up above.

Then, those calls grow louder and more frequent. You think: ‘Did they just say faster, faster?’ Then, not far behind you, you hear the pouncing leaps of something running down the hill. One man, one bear, one pursuit.

Over in Predeal, Romania, a man found himself in the sights of a rather focused bear as he skied down the slopes. In the video, he seems jaw-droppingly nonchalant about the whole thing, skiing side to side as the animal charges its way down the mountain.

According to local newspaper Ziarul De Iasi, onlookers were shouting, ‘Faster, faster! Come on, the bear is chasing you! Faster! God forbid, don’t look back!’ Newsweek reports.

What would you do if you were being chased by a bear while skiing? Depends on how well you can ski, I suppose. Would you seize up and accept a fate akin to Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant? Would you turn round and take on the bear… and accept a fate akin to Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant?

Would you fumble and hope the sheer momentum of your fall takes you down the slope quickly enough? Would you crouch down into the optimal speeding position and worry about slowing down when the bear is further away?

For this skier, he just went with the flow, appearing to be quite relaxed. Eventually though, he made a smart movie by ditching his backpack, which successfully distracted the bear enough for him to get away unscathed.

Later that day, officers were called to the scene amid a number of other reports of bear sightings. However, the animal ventured away into the forest, likely scared by the noise of the approaching vehicles. Authorities in the city of Brașov used the country’s public warning system to inform the locals and instruct them to stay safe.

Fortunately, bear attacks aren’t overly common across the world, with around 40 recorded every year, though the highest numbers come from eastern Europe. Perhaps the bear was just wanting to play with the skier? That said, I doubt anyone would fancy sticking around to find out.