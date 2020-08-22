Bear Steals Midnight Snack From Supermarket And Sits Outside To Eat It Adina Baidoo via TMX News

An extremely relatable bear has captured hearts across the world after he was caught out grabbing a bag of crisps from a supermarket as a midnight snack.

Looking completely at ease, the large brown bear could be seen perusing the Safeway supermarket in Lake Tahoe, California, eventually emerging with a bag of Tostitos tortilla chips in his jaws.

The cheeky creature was apparently too ravenous to wait until he got back home to tuck in, opting instead to sit outside the store for a bit, chomping away quite happily.

You can watch the clip of the bear for yourself below:

The bear didn’t appear to pick up any salsa or dip during his treats run, instead going for a snout first approach; demolishing the chips in a way which honestly doesn’t look too dissimilar to my own late night fridge raids.

It’s unclear what flavour Tostitos the bear eventually decided on, with Hint of Jalapeño and Black Bean & Garlic being amongst the range of moreish favourites.

The clip in question was taken and shared online by a woman named Adina Baidoo, whose completely understandable surprise and fascination was captured perfectly in the video.

The video – which is comprised of three separate pieces of footage – shows Adina driving at a nerve wracking proximity to the unexpected shopper, whilst other drivers around her honked in concern.

Bear Adina Baidoo via TMX News

Reassuring them she wouldn’t get too close, Adina narrated what she could see, momentarily showing her skills as the impromptu David Attenborough of supermarkets:

Okay, so for really real, this bear – this actual bear right there that I almost walked into – has gone into Safeway and has decided that he’s going to go shopping. […] I was on 50 totally with my high beams on the whole time and hoping to not get a bear.

The first clip was taken as Adina left the store with her trolley, choosing to document the bizarre moment rather than dumping her groceries and legging it as many of us would have done.

The other two subsequent clips were taken after Adina was back in the relative safety of her vehicle, unable to resist taking another peek at the animal.

Bear Adina Baidoo via TMX News

Tostitos sadly doesn’t currently make chips catered to the palate of a bear, with no mention of a Hint of Berries flavour on their official website. However, maybe this footage will make executives think again, realising that there is a hairy, untapped market at the tips of their paws.