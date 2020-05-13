Bears Break Into Cabin In Tennessee And Steal M&M's, Beers And Diet Coke As Guests Hide Upstairs Michelle Eberhart/Local 21 News

It seems humans aren’t the only ones bingeing sweets and alcohol at the moment.

A group of hungry bears broke into a mountain cabin in Tennessee recently, stealing five pounds of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, a pound of M&M’s and some beers in the process. I think I’d get along well with these bears – minus the trespassing, of course. It sounds like they know how to have a good time.

The curious creatures approached the rented mountain cabin in Gatlinburg, in the east of the state, where Michelle Eberhart was staying with her husband and another couple.

Bears on cabin porch Michelle Eberhart/Local 21 News

Michelle was chatting with her friend while their husbands were out playing golf, but she knew something was wrong when the friend fell silent and started ‘making some motion’.

Michelle told CNN:

I couldn’t figure out what was going on. So I kind of moved a little bit and saw what she was freaking out about.

Check out footage from the scene here:

Michelle saw one bear come inside the cabin while three others milled around on the porch outside, though judging from the videos she took Michelle believes another bear also came inside at one point.

The friends ran upstairs and hid in a bedroom while the bear explored the cabin and wreaked havoc in the process.

Michelle continued:

It knocked over the trash, it knocked over a book, and it destroyed a couple of decks of cards and it scratched up a lot of stuff. There were scratches on walls and the floor.

Woman who spotted bears in cabin Michelle Eberhart/Local 21 News

The bear soon came across the snacks left out on the kitchen counter and helped itself to two pounds’ worth of Sour Patch Kids, two bags of crisps, a tub of peanut butter pretzels and two bags of Dove salted caramel chocolate, as well as the M&M’s and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

It grabbed two beers and two Diet Cokes to wash it down with, as well as some of Michelle’s allergy medicine, for good measure. The bear ate some of the candy before taking it outside to share with its friends.

Michelle contacted the cabin’s owner, who in turn called the police to come to their aid. The bear ran outside when an officer opened the door, and they proceeded to shoo the other three bears off the porch.

Police officer shoos bears off cabin porch Michelle Eberhart/Local 21 News

Michelle and her husband heard another bear attempting to get into the house a few days later, after their friends had left, and after the husband successfully scared it away they decided to get up and drive home.

Matthew Cameron, from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, told CNN at this time of year bears are driven to look for human snacks due to a lack of natural food in the woods.

He said it is rare for bears to enter homes, but it does happen, adding:

This aggressive behavior will continue until the summer berries begin to ripen, but that’s still over a month away. There is no ‘Stay at Home Order’ for wildlife… and black bears are very active right now due to the lack of available, natural food sources.

Bear in cabin Michelle Eberhart/Local 21 News

I imagine the bears would have been on quite the sugar high following their binge in the cabin, but at least the only thing that’s likely to have suffered during their rampage is their teeth.

