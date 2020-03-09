Bears Coming Out Of Hibernation Month Early After ‘Abnormally’ Warm Winter

Our zoologists were preparing for the fact that because of the abnormally warm winter, bears will wake up earlier. Therefore, in February, experts monitored animals around the clock, and after their awakening, they began to prepare animals for walks in the outdoor aviary.

From March 6, Rosa, Aladdin and Budur will go out of their cozy lairs. You can see them in the morning. Closer to dinner, still sleepy predators are likely to return to a den for a nap. This is the natural state of the hibernating bears.