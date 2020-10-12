Big Cat Tracker Claims The UK Has A Booming Leopard Population
Big cat sightings in the UK are few and far between, but one professional tracker believes the likes of leopards and pumas are seeing an increase in population here.
Before you start thinking Carole Baskin has emigrated to the UK, the person behind the recent findings is Rhoda Watkins, who has spent more than 20 years investigating big cats.
Watkins has been monitoring large cats’ behaviours, and now believes she has generated enough evidence to prove the presence of them in Britain. She says, ‘All the signs are there is a decent-sized population out there.’
Watkins and her partner Jay Opie were approached by producers behind Britain’s Big Cat Mystery, a feature-length documentary that’s hoping to make its debut at the Sundance Film Festival. This will be the first documentary on the mystery surrounding the UK’s big cats population.
Watkins and Opie – who is trained in military tracking – took an expedition to find evidence as part of the programme.
Speaking about the potential increase in wild cat numbers in the UK, Watkins said:
I have studied the behaviour of animals, including prey species and big cats and see things with a tracking mindset. There is just too much evidence out there that can not be anything other than big cats.
There is a lot of nonsense around sightings of domestic cats and dogs, but all the signs are there is a decent-sized population out there.
She continued:
I spend all my time outdoors and am tracking wildlife constantly. When you do that you find other things that don’t fit with the native wildlife. This could be tracks or footprints. On a couple of occasions I have seen kills with carcasses you could not attribute to anything other than a big cat.
Watkins added that she has spoken to several ‘credible witnesses’ who have seen similar things to her, and that she always takes a ‘scientific approach’ to everything she finds.
Born in South Africa, Watkins grew up around big cats, bonding with lion cubs in particular. She then moved to Cornwall in the UK at the age of nine, going on to study Zoology at university.
In regards to where the animals have come from, Watkins believes the cats could be the offspring of those who were released following the the Dangerous Wild Animals Act, which was introduced in 1976 and saw many of the animals released into the wild.
She explained:
There were scrapyards that used to use pumas as guard animals. What happened to all of these? They did not want to go for the licences or have them put down so they just let them go. There are lots of people that know animals were released or escaped.
I think given that the Act was so long ago and there are credible sightings now, there has got to be enough out there to be a breeding population. We are now seeing the offspring of those who were released.
Watkins believes there are pumas, leopards, and lynx in the UK, and added that she’s investigating a potential lynx siting this week.
