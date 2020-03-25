Bindi Irwin Got Married Just Hours Before Australian Quarantine Began
Bindi Irwin got married just hours ahead of Australia’s crackdown on weddings and other social gatherings in a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
The 21-year-old conservationist – and daughter of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin – tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Chandler Powell today, March 25.
The couple had been engaged since Bindi’s birthday in July last year, six years after meeting at Australia Zoo – fittingly, that’s where they chose to become husband and wife.
Due to social distancing advice, it was a very intimate ceremony, with her brother Robert walking her down the aisle. They also lit a candle in Steve’s memory.
In an Instagram post officially revealing their union, Bindi wrote:
We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.
This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.
Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love.
Bindi added that it was fortunate they all lived at the zoo, so ‘we could be there for each other’. She said: ‘To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!’
Chandler earlier said that proposing in Australia Zoo, ‘in her very favourite place… surrounded by animals, seemed like the perfect way’ to do it.
Photos emerged earlier today of the wedding as paparazzi in helicopters flew over the ceremony – Bindi was seen shielded by huge white umbrellas, clearly attempting to keep it as private as possible.
Following Steve’s tragic death in 2006, his wife Terri and their children Bindi and Robert have continued his legacy, owning and operating the Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital.
In Australia, there have been more than 2,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with eight deaths. In response to those numbers, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday announced a host of measures, active from midnight tonight.
These include restrictions on funerals – which are limited to 10 people or less – and weddings, which are limited to the couple, celebrant and witnesses. Amusement parks, arcades, galleries, museums, libraries and community facilities will also be shut, however schools are set to remain open.
Morrison said: ‘Jobs are essential, and everyone who has one needs to be able to keep doing their job. And that means being able to keep their children at school. Where parents choose to keep their children at home, there will be learning that is there for them to undertake. Parents would be needing to take responsibility for ensuring that their children are engaged in that.’
Imploring people to stay and home and practice social distancing, he said to those urging for stricter enforcement: ‘Be careful what you wish for on something like that… because that will need to be sustained for a very long time.’
Congratulations to Bindi and Chandler, particularly amid these trying times!
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
