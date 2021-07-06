unilad
Bizarre Video Shows Woman Giving A Frog CPR

by : Emily Brown on : 06 Jul 2021 17:12
Bizarre Video Shows Woman Giving A Frog CPRkoalakarlaa/TikTok

A TikToker led viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions when she shared a bizarre video in which she attempted to resuscitate a frog she found at the bottom of her swimming pool.

Aside from a few close encounters in gardens, or perhaps while hunting for wildlife during a primary school trip, I think it’s fair to say that it’s unusual for someone to spend a noteworthy amount of time near a frog – let alone to the extent where you’d try to save its life.

Luckily, TikTok user Koala Karla is here to give us an insight into what that situation might be like as she documented what happened when she spotted a frog lying upside down in the pool.

Woman tries to give CPR to frog (@koalakarlaa/TikTok)@koalakarlaa/TikTok

It’s unclear whether the pool was filled with water at the time, but while frogs can use their skin to absorb oxygen when underwater, the Burke Museum notes that it is possible for them to drown if their lungs fill with water, or if there is not enough oxygen in the water.

Regardless of whether there was water in the pool or not, it’s evident this particular frog wasn’t in a good way, so Karla fished it out and laid it on its back before attempting to bring it back to life with little chest compressions.

Check it out below:

The TikToker admitted she didn’t really know what she was doing, but explained she’d propped the frog’s head up with a stick before issuing the compressions with another stick.

Her efforts appeared to have some sort of success as she filmed herself exclaiming as the frog’s legs moved, so she moved the reptile to a table where she laid it out to continue its recovery.

Karla told the frog she’d be back to check on it later, but upon return found the creature had disappeared. Assessing the scene, she explained there were two possible conclusions, one of which was that the frog ‘boing’d away freely’.

TikToker places frog on table (@koalakarlaa/TikTok)@koalakarlaa/TikTok

The TikToker noted it would have been a big jump for the frog, so she then drew attention to the other possibility, which involved her pointing the camera towards an ominous feather that lay on the same table which had held the frog.

As birds could be heard calling overhead, a look of dismay crossed Karla’s face, indicating the frog may have become prey for a predator in the skies.

In a follow-up video, Karla admitted that she was no ‘Bindi Irwin’ as she acknowledged dozens of comments from TikTok users who discussed more appropriate ways of handling the frog. Although we may never know whether the frog survived its traumatic experience, there’s no denying the TikToker made a valiant effort.

    he lives

 