Black Bear Chases Mountain Biker Down Hill In Terrifying Video

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Apr 2021 18:32
Black Bear Chases Mountain Biker Down Hill In Terrifying VideoMontana Knife Company/Facebook

Of all the things people wouldn’t want to be chased by in their lifetime, a black bear is definitely one of them.

However, if you were to be chased by one, you’d definitely want to be on a bike, as they’re much quicker than you’d expect them to be.

Luckily, this guy to have been caught on camera being chased by a bear was on a bike – but it still appeared to be a pretty close encounter.

Montana Knife Company/FacebookMontana Knife Company/Facebook

Montana Knife Company shared the heart-racing video on Facebook yesterday, April 19, where the black bear can be seen making a beeline for the cyclist.

They wrote alongside the clip, ‘A quick reminder that Montana is not Disney Land… Black bear chasing a downhill mountain biker in Whitefish, MT.’

Making the whole thing much more nerve-wracking, the cyclist has his back to the bear so it isn’t clear if he’s realised what’s happening before the two of them disappear into the trees.

See it here:

One person commented on the video, ‘Bet that cyclist was sure pedalling hard,’ as someone else wrote, ‘You will never know how fast you are until…’, you’re being chased by a bear? Yeah, no kidding.

Fortunately, both the cyclist and the bear went unharmed, Montana Knife Company told TMZ, as it appears the cyclists managed to out-cycle the large animal.

I don’t think he’ll be taking that route again anytime soon, however.

