Black Bear Killed After Residents Leave Out Food So They Can Take Videos
A black bear has been killed after local residents kept leaving food out for it for video opportunities.
The local bear, known as Huckleberry, was often seen eating berries and would simply, and happily, return back to the forest when prompted to do so.
Spotted in North Shore, Vancouver, the good-natured bear was being tracked by The North Shore Black Bear Society, whose members would often escort Huckleberry back to the forest.
But, when residents started leaving food out for him on purpose, Huckleberry started to become accustomed to human food – something that was described as a ‘death sentence’ by the society.
After more reports of the bear eating human food came in, Huckleberry was tranquillised by Conservation Officers and taken away to be euthanised, the society said.
North Shore Black Bear Society took to Facebook to share the sad news on Thursday, August 6.
The post read:
Huckleberry, our journey together began on July 2. You were eating scraps from an organics cart – the enclosure had been left open. Even though you were eating, you were very easy to move on. We walked you back to the forest and hoped to see you again on the trails.
The next time we met, you were at the roadside eating berries. As we walked you back to the forest, you stood and sniffed a garbage can. We used a firm tone and told you to leave – you listened. As you walked away, you left a bright pink scat full of huckleberries! We were so proud of you for eating natural foods, despite all the tempting treats residents had left available to you. From that moment, we named you Huckleberry!
It also said that when Huckleberry was spotted passing through people’s property, he would be easily moved on and caused no trouble.
The post continued:
Reports started coming in of you finding easy rewards from garbage and organics carts. People admitted they allowed you to do that for a video and they neglected to move you on…a death sentence. If only people had used a firm voice with you, you would have listened. Or respected you enough to not have any garbage or food scraps accessible in the first place. We did you a disservice, Huckleberry.
On July 31st you were eating berries at the edge of the forest. We headed out to make sure you were not being crowded or chased by dogs. By the time we reached you, you were being followed by residents who wanted a video of you eating organics from an unlocked cart. Due to the crowd of people, it wasn’t safe for us to move you on. When you finished eating, you calmly walked by and left our gaze. That was the last time we saw you. Later that day you were tranquillized by the Conservation Officers and taken away to be killed.
It finished the heart-breaking post stating that while Huckleberry was happy to coexist with humans, people were not ready to coexist with him. It added that the society’s team would always have a place in their hearts for the ‘sweet-natured bear’.
RIP, Huckleberry.
