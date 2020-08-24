Black Cat's Fur Transformed Into Marble Pattern Aged 7 Facebook/seniorscrappy

They say a leopard never changes its spots, but sometimes – it would appear – a house cat can change its fur.

When Scrappy was bought by cat lover David in 1997, he appeared to be an ordinary, utterly adorable little kitten with sleek black fur and big beautiful eyes. However, after some years went by, David came to realise that he had quite an unusual feline companion on his hands.

Scrappy got to the age of about seven years old, and began to undergo a fascinating transformation. As if by magic, sprinkles of white began to appear on his pitch black fur; giving him a gorgeous marble look.

Speaking with Meowbox in 2015, by which point Scrappy had reached the grand old age of 18, David described his cat as ‘extraordinary’:

Scrappy was sitting on his own and, though he was a beautiful cat, we didn`t think others would regard him to be as cute as his siblings. I made the decision to take Scrappy as I knew he would be the last one to be taken, if at all.

Even in his later years, Scrappy apparently didn’t take any nonsense from the other neighbourhood cats; fittingly picking ‘scraps’ with them as his name might suggest. In David’s words, ‘I guess you could say that he rules the street’.

He added:

Scrappy is a total diva! He isn’t the best cat to take photos of as most of the time he looks the other way or walks away… He can also be quite grumpy at times.

It’s thought that Scrappy’s updated look was due to vitiligo, a genetic mutation which is extremely rare in cats. It’s unclear exactly why vitiligo occurs, however it’s believed it can arise when something interferes with melanin-producing cells in the body.

Thankfully, this condition didn’t affect Scrappy’s health in any way, and he was able to live out a full and playful life, adored by his legions of fans.

Sadly, Scrappy has since passed away after having lived a long, happy life with his family. However, his legacy – and extraordinary coat – lives on, with his Facebook page providing a place to share photos and memories of the beloved cat.

There is even a book about Scrappy and his many adventures, titled The Adventures of Scrappy the Cat. A sweet reminder that it’s always cool to be different.