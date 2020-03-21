Blind Golden Retriever Mistaken For Guide Dog Has A ‘Guide Human’

We had a normal morning. Everything was absolutely fine… by the night, he was in the most pain I have ever seen so we took him to the vets. He was scratching his face. I said: ‘You are going to think I’m mad – but Tao has lost his sight.’

The pressure was so high in his eye. We didn’t have any other choice but to have the eye removed. Then, after a through examination, I was made aware that he had it in his second eye. So we monitored it every day, but then he started going in and out of blindness. It wasn’t fair. He was in a lot of pain.