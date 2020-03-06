Blind Puppy And Her ‘Seeing-Eye Dog’ Are Looking For Forever Home Together

A puppy who is deaf and almost entirely blind is looking for a forever home alongside her guide dog brother.

Three-month-old pups Star and Denver are looking to be adopted together, as Star would struggle without her brother who guides her along.

The adorable pair are inseparable, and Denver constantly checks up on Star to make sure she’s okay. The puppies are a terrier mix and are currently being looked after at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in San Diego.

Speaking to The Dodo, Jackie Kelleher, social media manager at the animal centre, said:

When Star seems lost, Denver will run over to her and check in with her. They like to play with each other, play tumble, play with rope toys and chew on stuffed toys.

Apparently Denver will nudge Star to let her know he’s there, as well as Star’s sense of smell allowing her to know if her brother is near by.

The centre believes Star would be a great pet to have, as long as she’s got Denver by her side to help her. They’re ideally looking for the pair to be adopted by someone in the local area.

Kelleher added:

When [Star] moves to a new location, she moves very slowly putting one paw out cautiously in front of the other and she ‘maps’ out the area around her. Denver will always be vigilant of her needs even while they are around humans.

Star and Denver were abandoned in a rural part of Louisiana, along with their six siblings and mother. A kind couple took the family in and cared for the pups until they’d finished nursing.

After this, they arranged for the puppies to be taken in at the Helen Woodward Animal Center. The other pups from the litter have since been adopted, though Star and Denver are still looking for the right home.

If you’re interesting in adopting the adorable duo, you can contact the centre here.

Lets get Star and Denver the loving family they deserve!