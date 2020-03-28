Bored Sports Broadcaster Commentates On His Dogs Racing To Eat Their Food

Olive and Mable @MrAndrewCotter/Twitter

Broadcasters across the world have been left twiddling their thumbs in recent weeks with all sports being cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19, so one found another way to entertain himself.

Advert

The Scottish BBC broadcaster Andrew Cotter – who mainly covers golf and rugby union sporting events – took to social media to share his amusing new hobby of commentating on his dogs.

The video shared on Twitter was simply captioned: ‘I was bored’. In it, you can hear Andrew give a running commentary of his dogs, Olive and Mable, racing to finish their food.

Olive and Mable @MrAndrewCotter/Twitter

You see the two Labradors race to their bowls, tails wagging, as Andrew eagerly watches the pair to see who finishes their meal first.

Advert

Both pups clear their bowls in an impressive 60 seconds with Olive just about pipping former champion Mable to the post.

Despite the intense competition, you’ll be pleased to know the pair remain ‘great friends’.

Olive and Mable @MrAndrewCotter/Twitter

The hilarious video was shared yesterday, March 27, and has already received 58,600 retweets along with almost 200,000 likes. It’s also been viewed an impressive 5.9 million times.

Andrew finishes the clip by telling his 69,000 Twitter followers to ‘join us again tomorrow for some more live coverage of a snooze on the sofa’.

You can watch it all unfold here:

A personal favourite moment is hearing a woman, presumably Andrew’s partner, telling the 46-year-old broadcaster to ‘get on with it’.

Advert

The video has had hundreds of responses and even Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds commented on the clip. The Deadpool actor quoted a line from the video where Andrew says Mable was ‘tasting absolutely nothing’ following with some laughing face emojis.

Fellow broadcaster Dan Walker also commented on the video dubbing it the ‘highlight’ of Andrew’s career.

He wrote:

Cotter… I love that this is going to be the highlight of your career. We need a sequel.

Former footballer Gary Lineker shared the video to his page and deemed Andrew ‘one of the very best commentators we have’ and he also called the video ‘great stuff’.

Fame has evidently made Olive and Mable very sleepy as Andrew shared a picture of the adorable pair snoozing this afternoon, March 28, stating that ‘this has changed them’.

Congratulations to ‘relentless’ Olive for regaining her title. We can’t wait to see what else they have in store for us.

Advert