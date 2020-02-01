Michigan Boy Given Puppy As Birthday Gift From His Dead Dad

Boy surprised with puppy as birthday present from late father T&T Creative Media/YouTube

A 13-year-old boy became overwhelmed with emotion after being given a puppy as a surprise birthday gift from his recently deceased father.

A heartwarming video showed Logan Kavaluskis being handed a tiny Boston Terrier puppy by his cousin, Jon Kavaluskis, who told the birthday boy the dog actually belonged to him.

The surprise had been planned by Logan’s father, Joe, who passed away on January 8 following a nine-year battle with multiple myeloma cancer.

Take a look at the 13-year-old’s emotional reaction here:

Logan had always wanted a dog of his own, but his father was allergic, meaning the family were never able to keep one in the house.

Before Joe passed away, he hatched a plan with his wife, Melanie, to gift Logan with a puppy after his death. With the help of Logan’s cousin, the family found a healthy Boston Terrier, who they deemed perfect for the 13-year-old.

After Joe passed away, just five days before Logan’s 13th birthday, the young boy’s family revealed they were heading north from their home in Hudsonville, Michigan, to collect a puppy, though the young boy had no idea it would be for him.

The video was taken on the way home from collecting the adorable little dog, when the family pulled into a petrol station and told Logan they wanted a picture of him with the Boston Terrier.

As soon as the young teen had his hands on the puppy, Jon revealed the truth. The 13-year-old can be seen welling up as he learned the dog was a birthday present from his dad, who ‘wanted [him] to have a puppy’.

Logan looked completely blindsided by the surprise, asking: ‘Really?’

Jon confirmed the dog really did belonged to him, adding: ‘Do you love him? He is all yours.’

It appeared to be love at first sight, as the young boy cuddled the dog close while the Boston Terrier looked lovingly up at his new owner and attempted to lick his chin and nose.

The video came to a close with Logan stroking his new four-legged best friend, which he later named Indy.

The pup will no doubt be a constant reminder of just how much Logan’s father cared for him. I’m sure the amazing gift will be impossible to beat.