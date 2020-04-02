Man, who doesn’t hate an itchy nose? No matter how much you blow, pick, scratch or rub, it gnaws away at your sanity. And yet what if it wasn’t a booger, but a squirming leech?

It’s a nightmare scenario (especially for me, a prolific creepy crawly hater). Alas, for this young boy from China, it was his reality. After constant complaining of a recurring chronic itch, his father took him to hospital to see what the fuss was all about.

When they arrived, the dad probably wasn’t expecting to be told that his nine-year-old son’s blood was being sucked up by a pesky leech.

Boy With Itchy Nose Discovers Leech Is Living Up There AsiaWire/Donghua Hospital

Thanks to the assistance of Doctor Li Wenbo, ENT specialist at Donghua Hospital in the city of Dongguan, in South China’s Guangdong Province, the young chap was soon freed of the wriggling two-inch leech living its best life up his nose.

When the boy arrived complaining of a constant itch, the doctor carried out a quick endoscopy into his right nostril – revealing the squirmy parasite, measuring out at 2.3 inches (six centimetres), attached to his nasal passage and having a right old feast on his blood.

Boy With Itchy Nose Discovers Leech Is Living Up There AsiaWire/Donghua Hospital

Doctor Li explained that it would have been difficult to pick out, saying: ‘The leech’s suckers were fixed on the nasal passage, so it was very unlikely to just fall out. It was also covered in a layer of slime, making it very slippery when trying to grip it.’

From beginning to end, the entire procedure to actually remove the leech took around 30 minutes – afterwards, the parasite could be seen wriggling around on a surgical tray. He added: ‘It was probably very small when it first entered the boy’s nose, but it grew as it fed on his blood.’

Boy With Itchy Nose Discovers Leech Is Living Up There 4 AsiaWire/Donghua Hospital

But how did the leech manage to get its way into the young boy’s nose in the first place? The doctor said it probably happened during a recent trip to the family’s countryside hometown. While staying there, the boy drank ‘uncooked water’ – the most likely source of the leech, which led to him playing host to the bloodthirsty worm.

Don’t worry: a leech bite isn’t particularly dangerous. While it certainly wasn’t beneficial to the boy having one up his nose, Ocean Syrup estimates that it would take 300 to 1,100 leeches to bleed an adult human dry, or 120 to 440 leaches to kill someone.

Still, would take a massive booger over a leech any day.

