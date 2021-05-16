Boy With Prosthetic Leg Finds Best Friend In Golden Retriever Puppy Born Without Paw

WCCO/CBS Minnesota/YouTube

A puppy born without a paw has found a forever home with a boy with a prosthetic leg.

The golden retriever puppy, who has since been named Marvel, was the only one in her litter to have been born with one less paw.

But instead of looking at this negatively, Barb Felt, the breeder of Rolling Oaks Goldens, saw the brighter side of things and said that the puppy had a ‘special purpose’.

Barb decided that this special purpose was to rehome the adorable pup with someone who also had a limb difference. Not long after Marvel was born, Barb was put in touch with the Williams family.

Upon talking to the Williams, Barb knew straight away that Marvel would have the perfect home with them, especially with seven-year-old Paxton, who had his foot amputated three years ago.

According to CBS Minnesota, Paxton was born extremely premature and developed an infection in his leg that stunted its growth. Three years ago, his parents made the decision to have doctors amputated the young boy’s foot and give him a prosthetic instead so that Paxton could walk more easily.

Paxton and the pup have since become the best of friends – something his parents Stephanie and Blaine Williams love to watch as the pair overcome their limb differences together.

In the wake of bringing Marvel home, Paxton uses the adorable pup as a way to explain his own story to people.

His mum explained, ‘It gives him the opportunity to tell the kids, “Oh she’s missing a paw, she’s like me,” and like it gives him that voice, too, to advocate for himself.’

As Marvel gets older, she’ll go on to get her very own prosthetic like her big brother, Paxton.

