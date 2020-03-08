Brave Border Collie Loves Going Basejumping With Daredevil Owner

Kazuza has done many jumps – he’s the luckiest dog in the world. He’s very well trained and has a lot of trust in Bruno.

The moment when he sees all parachutes, he makes a lot of noise and looks really excited. But he has fears too, of course.

You can see when he’s looking over the edge he’s thinking: ‘This one is huge’! You can see that he’s reacting to it [the height] – but he’s not fighting against it.