Brazilian Hyundai Dealership Adopts Stray Dog After He Showed Up Every Day

Enter: Tucson Prime, a stray dog who successfully won the hearts of employees at a car dealership in Brazil after hanging around there every day earlier this year.

After welcoming the pup with open arms, the team decided to adopt him, and Tucson is now part of the family, with the dog even being given his very own staff ID badge.

The heart-warming story started earlier this year, when staff at a Hyundai Prime dealership first noticed the dog making itself comfortable outside the building.

At first, they thought his presence was just going to be a temporary one, and assumed the dog would soon move on. But as time moved on, the stray continued to show up and staff realised he was determined to stay.

On one particularly rainy night the manager, Emerson Mariano, took pity on the pup and invited him inside for some food and water. From that point on, they became inseparable.

‘I got attached to him,’ Mariano told local news outlet ES360. ‘When I saw that the whole team accepted him very well, I decided to suggest to the board to adopt [him] and leave him as our mascot.’

He continued:

After all, the company has always been pet friendly, so we decided to embrace this idea in practice as well, having our own pet.

Soon, Tucson earned himself a promotion and was given his very own ID badge. He was even trusted to go on the phones, a moment that has been captured in all its adorable glory and shared on Instagram.

After Tucson was adopted by the team, he was taken to the vets to get all the necessary vaccinations, with the vet estimating he is not yet a year old. ‘He proves to be very healthy,’ Mariano said. ‘He is already taking the vaccines and being wormed.’

Mariano went on to say that the feedback for Tucson’s customer service in the store has been extremely positive, even going as far to say that the environment has improved thanks to the dog’s ‘very caring and docile nature’.

The store manager said many customers had returned to the store even after having already purchased a car, just to say hello to the pup and give him gifts.

All in all, the pup has become a valued member of the team and may well be on his way to being awarded Employee of the Year.

What a good boy.