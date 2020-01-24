Brewery Puts Shelter Dogs On Beer Cans To Help Them Get Adopted
A brewery in Florida has introduced an innovative new way to match shelter dogs up with their forever homes.
Combining two of the great human loves – dogs and beer – Bradenton based Motorworks Brewing is placing adorable pics of shelter dogs on their beer cans, highlighting the huge difference an animal lover can make by adopting, not shopping.
The aim of this initiative is to boost adoptions at Shelter Manatee, whilst donating a percentage of the beer’s proceeds to help build a brand new shelter.
You can find out more about this fantastic idea in the following news clip:
According to a post on the Motorworks Brewing Facebook page:
Partnering with this month’s cause, Shelter Manatee, we are excited to release an exclusive ADOPTABLE DOG Cruiser Kölsch 4-PACK.
Proceeds go to Shelter Manatee to help build the new shelter for our less fortunate four-legged friends.
The dogs featured on the can will be on-site ready for adoption alongside several more puppers-in-need plus raffles, silent auctions, drink specials, food trucks & local vendors. #adoptdontshop
As well as bearing picture of a dog in need of a home, each specially designed can offers a little bit of information about their unique personalities and temperaments. And it would appear this clever advertising tactic is working a treat.
As reported by ABC Action News, two of the dogs featured on cans – King and Morton – have already been adopted.
Sadly, plenty more dogs featured on the cans are are still waiting to find the right human for them, including the smart and energetic two-year-old German shepherd/mastiff cross, Candy.
Speaking about Candy’s lovable personality, Manatee County Animal Service outreach and event specialist, Hans Wohlgefahrt, said:
She loves nothing more than playing in one of our yards with a ball. A shelter environment, where she’s in a kennel for most of the day, is not good for a dog like that.
Wohlgefahrt proceeded to explain how Manatee County Animal Services is currently working at twice its capacity, meaning this publicity has been greatly welcome:
It has been a constant problem, being the county’s only open-admission shelter, we take in nearly 15-20 animals every day.
The cans are exclusively available from Motorworks Brewing, with a four-pack priced at $9 and a 24-pack case for $40.
Hopefully this brilliant idea will help connect more humans with dogs in need, each bringing joy, comfort and fun into the other’s life.
For more information about this inspiring campaign – and maybe find your new furry best pal – visit the websites of Motorworks Brewing or Shelter Manatee.
