Brewery Puts Shelter Dogs On Beer Cans To Help Them Get Adopted

Partnering with this month’s cause, Shelter Manatee, we are excited to release an exclusive ADOPTABLE DOG Cruiser Kölsch 4-PACK.

Proceeds go to Shelter Manatee to help build the new shelter for our less fortunate four-legged friends.

The dogs featured on the can will be on-site ready for adoption alongside several more puppers-in-need plus raffles, silent auctions, drink specials, food trucks & local vendors. #adoptdontshop