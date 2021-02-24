Brisbane Woman Discovers Moth Size Of Human Hand With 10-Inch Wingspan

amateurentomologyaustralia/Facebook

A woman in Brisbane has discovered a gigantic moth the size of a human hand while out on a walk.

Pam Taylor shared pictures of the huge bug on Facebook after she spotted it perched on the side of a tree while walking through a woodland area yesterday, February 23.

While many users had first speculated about how rare the moth is, others commented it is a Giant Wood Moth, which is commonly found in coastal areas of Australia, especially Brisbane.

Amateur Entomology Australia/Facebook

In an update this morning, Taylor said she had gone back to check on the moth this morning following stormy weather last night. To her surprise, she found the moth had company. She shared pictures of not one but two huge bugs, which she said were mating.

‘I went to check on him this morning to see if he survived the storm last night …. he definitely kept himself busy!,’ she posted online.

‘How beautiful,’ another said, while another jokingly named it a ‘Behemoth’.

‘Wow that is EPIC,’ one insect enthusiast commented.

Amateur Entomology Australia/Facebook

‘Wow, that’s awesome. Would love to see with wing spanned,’ another user said.

Giant Wood Moths have a wingspan of up to 10 inches and typically grow to 15cm in length. They are the heaviest moth in the world, weighing in at 30g. Like the moth Taylor discovered, they are typically grey in colour and spotted in some areas.