Britain’s Loneliest Cat Facing Second Christmas In Home Because No One Wants Him

Triangle News

A rescue cat dubbed Britain’s loneliest kitty is facing his second Christmas without a forever family.

The 11-year-old feline, Toby, was taken to an RSPCA branch in Canterbury, Kent on Christmas Eve last year after being saved from a house with 46 other cats.

As most cats stay in the rescue centre for around 28 days before finding their forever home, rescuers hoped Toby would find some loving new owners early in the new year. However, January came and went poor Toby was still left waiting.

As the months went on he officially bypassed the waiting time of Britain’s former loneliest cat, Twizzle, who earned the title after spending 125 days at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Toby managed to settle into a foster home but he has now gone 332 days without a forever home, and with Christmas fast approaching it looks as though the 11-year-old will be celebrating the festive season without his very own family once again.

Triangle News

Beth Hixson, from the RSPCA, explained Toby was shy at first but has since come out of his shell.

She explained:

Toby’s former housemates were rehomed quite quickly but poor Toby didn’t cope well with being in the cattery, so hid away and wouldn’t come out to see people when they came to choose a cat. We found a foster home for Toby where he has proven to be a sociable, friendly and interactive cat.

The fluffy black feline loves snuggling up on the bed at night and enjoys venturing outside on sunny days; he’s just missing a family to share the activities with.

RSPCA staff were hoping Toby might get snapped up on National Black Cat day, which was held in October to celebrate the beauty of black cats who often get overlooked for new homes, but the poor kitty had no such luck. The RSCPA has said almost half the cats in its care are black and it takes longer to rehome them than any other colour.

Beth continued:

We’d love to see him a new home for Christmas, there must be someone out there looking for an older cat for some company.

Triangle News

Toby would be best suited to a quiet home with no children or other pets so he can enjoy the peaceful retirement he deserves.

If anyone could provide Toby or any other pets with a forever home, you can visit the Canterbury RSPCA website.

Hopefully the furry feline won’t be lonely for much longer!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]