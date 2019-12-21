Britain’s Loneliest Dog Facing Second Christmas In Kennels Without A Loving Home

RSCPA

A lonely four-year-old dog is looking for a family to call his own after spending 532 days in RSPCA kennels.

While lots of pups can expect to be met with belly scratches and perhaps even the odd present from their families on Christmas day, the beautiful lurcher, Rex, is facing his second Christmas in York Animal Home after being taken in last year.

The four-year-old dog is described as being a ‘lovely, friendly and lively’ gentle giant, so he’d no doubt bring an extra bout of joy and energy to a loving home this festive season, if a dog-loving family simply gave him the chance to do so.

An RSCPA spokesperson expressed hope Rex might find a forever home before Father Christmas comes around, commenting:

Four-year-old lurcher Rex is facing his second Christmas in kennels. This lovely, friendly lad has been with the RSPCA for a staggering 532 days and is desperate to find the paw-fect home this Christmas.

The charity is on the hunt for an active family for the lurcher, as Rex loves nothing more than going on ‘long, exciting and interesting walks’, which would be the perfect way for owners to spend time after indulging in one too many mince pies over the holidays.

The RSCPA site explains:

Rex would benefit from some further training which he would thoroughly enjoy as he loves learning new things and will accept any challenges life throws at him.

Rex suffers with a few allergies and has a sensitive diet, but it’s nothing to be worried about as the charity explains he has ‘flourished’ on a fish based, grain-free diet.

The four-year-old dog would benefit from being the only pet in the house – so you can unapologetically focus on giving him lots of nice scratches – and he’d be fine in an environment with older children.

Rex is far from the only dog looking for a loving home this Christmas and the RSPCA is also searching for some loving owners for two-year-old Cecil, who has been with the charity for seven months.

RSPCA

Cecil was found as a stray and finds life in the kennels at Norfolk West Branch Animal Centre difficult, but he’s described as the ‘funniest, sweetest boy you could meet’.

The lurcher is in need of someone who can ‘teach him what it is like to be loved’ so he can love them in return.

Hopefully these adorable pups won’t be alone for too much longer!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]