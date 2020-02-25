Britain’s Loneliest Dog Looking For Forever Home After Decade In Kent Rescue Centre

When Bess trusts you she is affectionate and loves to be petted, but very much on her own terms. Bess would need a very understanding and devoted home with someone who is happy to leave her to adjust to her new home life after so many years in kennels.

All Bess would love is a nice soft comfy bed and short walks throughout the day. She is house trained and not destructive. She would make an interesting pet and if you have patience she could become a loving addition to your home.