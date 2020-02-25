Britain’s Loneliest Dog Looking For Forever Home After Decade In Kent Rescue Centre
Meet Bess: a gorgeous black and white Collie cross looking for a forever home after spending 10 years in a rescue centre.
The beautiful pooch was recently selected as Last Chance Animal Rescue’s Dog of the Week, with staff appealing to the public to find her a loving family to take her home.
At around 10-11 years old, Bess has spent her entire life at the rescue centre in Edenbridge, Kent, with staff saying she’s ‘probably the most overlooked dog ever’.
Unfortunately, due to her lifetime without a firm owner, Bess has trust issues with people – however, when she comes round to you, she’s ‘affectionate and loves to be petted’.
The Last Chance Animal Rescue website explains:
When Bess trusts you she is affectionate and loves to be petted, but very much on her own terms. Bess would need a very understanding and devoted home with someone who is happy to leave her to adjust to her new home life after so many years in kennels.
All Bess would love is a nice soft comfy bed and short walks throughout the day. She is house trained and not destructive. She would make an interesting pet and if you have patience she could become a loving addition to your home.
Staff are keen to note that while she’s a loving dog, Bess will need careful handling until she properly adjusts to her new home.
While it takes a while for Bess to fully build a bond with someone, a few treats in your hand will certainly go a long way to winning her over. ‘She is very stubborn and if she doesn’t want to do something she won’t do it. This is how she has become very clever in conning staff to give her treats,’ the website adds.
Up and down the country, thousands of pups sit in rescue centres waiting for the right family to take them home. So many so that Channel 4 is filming a second series of The Dog House, which followed the trials and tribulations of Wood Green, a Cambridgeshire charity focused on rehoming neglected pups.
If you think Bess is the dog for you, please phone 01732 865520 or use the contact form on the website.
Topics: Animals, Dogs, Forever home, Last Chance Animal Rescue, Pets
CreditsLast Chance Animal Rescue
