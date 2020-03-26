Britain’s Oldest Dog Still Going Strong At 103 Years Old

Queenie is one tough cookie. Despite the fact she can’t run around like she used to, she loves to be out and about in the fresh air.

I got her a doggy pushchair that I can put her in when she’s had enough of walking but still wants to be outdoors.

She’s almost completely blind but there’s nothing wrong with her sense of smell.

She knows if I haven’t topped her dog food with cooked chicken and stands there looking up at me until I add it to her food!