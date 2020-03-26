Britain’s Oldest Dog Still Going Strong At 103 Years Old
Britain’s oldest dog is still thriving at the grand old age of 21 – which is the doggy equivalent of a human living to 103.
Queenie the terrier, a former stray, has gone from strength to strength since being adopted by her humans.
Despite the pooch being believed to be the oldest dog in Britain, she still enjoys a potter in the garden and walk in the forest, and is happy and relatively healthy – aside from a few ailments.
Queenie, who is completely blind, shares her home with two other old (but still much younger) terriers – 10-year-old Bonnie and 12-year-old Bo.
The trio were adopted by Bridget Pike, who works at the Dogs Trust in Salisbury, Wiltshire.
Bridget was assistant manager at the rehoming centre when she first came across Queenie, and immediately fell in love.
Although she couldn’t initially take her home, her circumstances changed in 2018 and she became her official owner.
Bridget said:
Queenie is one tough cookie. Despite the fact she can’t run around like she used to, she loves to be out and about in the fresh air.
I got her a doggy pushchair that I can put her in when she’s had enough of walking but still wants to be outdoors.
She’s almost completely blind but there’s nothing wrong with her sense of smell.
She knows if I haven’t topped her dog food with cooked chicken and stands there looking up at me until I add it to her food!
Queenie spent the first two weeks hiding in the dining room after being taken to Bridget’s, however she soon came out of her shell and gradually ventured into other areas of her new abode.
With the TLC she gets from her human, the pooch has well and truly landed on her paws; Bridget says she’s an ‘amazing dog’ who enjoys her food, getting an early night and the occasional ‘mad five minutes’.
Bridget is now keen to encourage people to not overlook the golden oldies in rescue centres who are looking for a second chance.
She added:
I feel so privileged to have been able to offer Queenie a happy home in her later life – I just wish I could have done it sooner.
She does have some anxieties and worries but she’s actually the easiest dog I have ever owned! She brings so much joy to my life, I couldn’t imagine my life without her.
She has so much character and it just goes to show that you shouldn’t overlook older dogs, there’s often still plenty of life and love left in them!
The Dogs Trust in Salisbury has a number of older dogs in its care who are looking for their forever homes, and you can visit its website here.
