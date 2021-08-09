British Teenager Faces Amputation After Spider Attack In Ibiza

A British teenager is now facing the prospect of amputation after being bitten by a spider on a beach in Ibiza.

The unnamed 19-year-old had reportedly been watching the sunset while sitting on some steps in the popular holiday resort of San Antonio when he felt a stinging sensation on his right hand.

Although he didn’t think anything of it at the time, when he woke up the next morning at 5.00am, his hand ‘was burning and swelling up’ and it was clear something was seriously wrong.

Following a series of battery tests, it became apparent that the unnamed teen had been bitten by a poisonous brown recluse spider, whose bite can cause necrosis, which can become gangrenous over time. Sometimes, these bites can even prove fatal for humans.

After spending two weeks undergoing hospital tests in Spain, the holidaymaker has since retuned home to Wales where he is currently awaiting amputation surgery for two fingers on his hand.

Speaking with Diario de Ibiza, the teenager explained how he had initially been given an injection at a local health centre before he was taken to Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza Town. Unfortunately, the injection didn’t help.

He recalled:

I began to panic because my hands were turning more and more purple and the doctors told me they had never seen anything like it.

Pixabay

Emphasising how unusual this occurrence is, the teenager continued:

Millions of people go to the same place every year to see the sunset and nothing ever happened to them before me.

The brown recluse spider is among the most dangerous spiders fund in Spain, and is recognisable by its distinctive violin shaped marking, according to How To Traveller.

The travel publication warns that a person may not even notice the bite at the time, ‘but it will soon become very painful’.

After being bitten, a person may note the formation of a ‘bulls-eye’ shape wound on their skin, which may be ‘painful and itchy for between two and eight hours’ afterwards. An open sore could also develop, and may take a number of months to fully heal.