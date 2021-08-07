Brutal Footage Shows Intense Protection Dog ‘Bite Work’ Training

@servicedogpawsofficial/TikTok

I think we can all agree that no one aspires to be bitten by any kind of dog, but you really wouldn’t want to be bitten by the one in this video.

In the video shared on TikTok, a dog can be seen clamping down on the arm of a woman wearing protective gear as part of its protection training.

The woman, simply known as Dominique on the popular video-sharing platform, is a professional dog trainer – as per her TikTok bio – and explained she took part in the exercise because she wants to delve into the world of protection dog training.



In a separate video, Dominique says she specialises in service dog training and basic obedience training for pet dogs.

The clip where Dominique can be seen being bitten was shared on TikTok earlier this week and has already generated almost 277,000 likes and over 1,500 comments – many of which pointed out how painful the bite looked.

Responding to someone asking her if it hurt, Dominique compared the dog’s bite to ‘having your arm slammed in a car door repeatedly’. Showing some bruising and minor bite marks on her arm, she added that ‘the suits only do so much’.

In light of the videos’ popularity, it’s been emphasised that people shouldn’t try these training techniques at home.

At one point, Dominque’s original bite video was taken down by TikTok, but it’s since been put back up alongside a warning that reads, ‘The actions in this video could result in serious injury.’