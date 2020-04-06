Builder Accidentally Brings Home Fox Cub He Thinks Is Abandoned Puppy

In most cases females will return and collect their cubs if given the opportunity, and it’s not unusual to see older cubs above ground on their own during the day learning survival skills and the parents are usually nearby.

Therefore we would normally ask members of the public who come across lone cubs to initially monitor them from a safe distance as often the mother will return. If after a couple of hours mum hasn’t returned and there is a concern about leaving the cubs any longer then they should call the RSPCA.