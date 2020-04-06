Builder Accidentally Brings Home Fox Cub He Thinks Is Abandoned Puppy
A builder brought home what he thought was an abandoned puppy after finding the animal wandering alone on a construction site.
After seeing the ‘pup’ scouring the area by itself, the builder – who hasn’t been named – decided to take the animal home to take care of it while he figured out what to do.
He received the shock of his life though when, upon arriving home with the animal, one of his friends pointed out that it wasn’t a puppy at all, but in actual fact a fox cub.
The construction worker immediately contacted the RSPCA to ask for their advice on what he should do, with animal welfare officer Matt Brown visiting his home in Liverpool to collect the fox shortly afterwards.
The cub, which is thought to be less than one month old, is currently being looked after at a local vets before being transferred to the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich. Although the fox is currently being fed puppy milk, it will be released back into the wild once it is strong enough.
Matt said, as per the Mirror:
In most cases females will return and collect their cubs if given the opportunity, and it’s not unusual to see older cubs above ground on their own during the day learning survival skills and the parents are usually nearby.
Therefore we would normally ask members of the public who come across lone cubs to initially monitor them from a safe distance as often the mother will return. If after a couple of hours mum hasn’t returned and there is a concern about leaving the cubs any longer then they should call the RSPCA.
Lee Stewart, a manager at Stapeley Grange, added that they are always grateful to members of the public for contacting them about animals they believe need helping, but said it’s important to remember not all young animals need rescuing.
He said many are often better off being left where they are and monitored for as long as possible, as the parents are usually nearby, explaining: ‘If you find a fox cub on their own and their eyes are open, the cub is probably fine – the parents will usually be nearby. Leave a supply of dog food and water nearby and check again after 24 hours.’
The RPSCA urges anyone who finds a fox cub that’s injured, sick, in immediate danger or has their eyes closed to call their 24-hour advice line on 0300 1234 999.
The charity is currently struggling with staff shortages and you can help by donating by either calling 0300 123 8181 or clicking here.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]