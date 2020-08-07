Bull Stabs Matador In The Butt With Its Horns In Post-Lockdown Fight

Getty Getty

Karma literally came to bite – well, not quite bite – this matador in the ass, after a bull stabbed him in the butt with its horns.

It was Enrique Ponce – one of Spain’s leading bullfighters – who was injured by the bull, but it’s difficult to have too much sympathy when he’s built a career on killing and injuring animals for the cruel sport.

Taking place at El Puerto de Santa María’s bullring, it was one of first fights to return in recent weeks following the pandemic stopping the events.

The bull was Ponce’s first adversary in the ring on the 140th anniversary of the Real Plaza de Toros de El Puerto de Santa María, and remarkably, he was left without any serious injuries.

I’m sure Ponce was relieved to not be badly hurt, as the 48-year-old has been subject to some savage injuries in the past.

Last year he underwent two surgeries after tearing ligaments in his knee in a bullfight, as well as a five inch gore injury to his buttock, reported the Daily Mail. Back in 2014, he also suffered a broken collarbone and several broken ribs after a fight.

There were hopes the ongoing health crisis would have seen an end to the blood sport, but it made its return at the end of last month, something that sparked outrage with many.

Currently bullfighting is banned in several countries including Argentina, Canada, Cuba, Denmark, Italy and the United Kingdom, but still takes place in Spain, France, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, and Ecuador.

Speaking about the cruel sport’s return, Marta Esteban Miñano, from the Animal Guardians charity, said:

The bullfighting lobby has been clamouring for months, asking for public money and demanding to be able to hold a bullfight. And what happened? It has been a total failure, the alleged fans have not responded.

Referring to the pandemic, others said the country has endured enough pain and death in past few months, and so argued that even more shouldn’t be encouraged.

Advert

While the crowd for the event that saw Ponce be stabbed in the butt looked reasonably large, many bullfighting events following the pandemic haven’t seen many people attend.

In 2018, Spain only hosted 1,521 bullfights, which was a historic minimum for the country, reported Forbes. On top of this, government figures found only 8% of the population attended a bullfighting spectacle that year.

The same national survey showed that 65% of Spaniards had an interest of between 0 and 2 out of 10 in bullfighting. This view was largely held by the country’s younger generation.

Hopefully interest in the blood sport will continue to decline.