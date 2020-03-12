Bulldog Shocks Guests With Yawn That Sounds Like Human Scream

Even now it’s still a bit startling when we’re watching TV and we hear screaming. When we have people around they’re always taken aback by Ben’s yawning – they have no idea what it is.

Ben always likes to scream-yawn when I’m not giving [him] attention. He lets us know when it’s bedtime by yelling at us until we take him up to bed.

Sometimes he gets closer to my face if I pretend he isn’t there, hoping he’d stop, but he never does.

Usually his screaming yawns are because he’s sleepy and demands someone nap with him or he lets us know it’s bedtime.