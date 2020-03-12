Bulldog Shocks Guests With Yawn That Sounds Like Human Scream
A sweet – but very outspoken – bulldog with Down’s syndrome leaves house guests leaping from their seats in shock with his one-of-a-kind yawn.
Olde English Bulldogge Benedict – Ben to his loved ones – has a yawn that sounds far more like a terrified human scream than the sound of sleepiness.
His mama, Corinne Twagusta of Fort Gratiot, Michigan, has explained that this unusual habit becomes more pronounced when two-year-old Ben is after some attention or when it’s time for bed.
Corinne’s family will often be left ‘startled’ by a sudden, theatrical shriek while watching TV, only to realise it’s just Ben up to his old tricks.
Adorably hilarious footage shows the precious boy cosying up in bed before letting out a truly bloodcurdling scream-yawn.
At one point in the footage, Ben’s high-pitched screech – coupled with his wide open mouth – bears a striking resemblance to the noises made by lovable wookiee Chewbacca in Star Wars.
Behaviour technician Corinne said:
Even now it’s still a bit startling when we’re watching TV and we hear screaming. When we have people around they’re always taken aback by Ben’s yawning – they have no idea what it is.
Ben always likes to scream-yawn when I’m not giving [him] attention. He lets us know when it’s bedtime by yelling at us until we take him up to bed.
Sometimes he gets closer to my face if I pretend he isn’t there, hoping he’d stop, but he never does.
Usually his screaming yawns are because he’s sleepy and demands someone nap with him or he lets us know it’s bedtime.
Poor Ben didn’t have the easiest start in life, but has since found a loving home with Corinne and her family.
Corinne said:
When we first got Ben at 10 weeks old, he came from this awful lady that abused him. He had horrible separation anxiety, which he still struggles with.
We couldn’t leave him in his cage overnight because he would cry and scream all night despite us trying everything. Eventually I just started letting him in bed with me at night-time, and that’s when he really felt comfortable and blossomed into the monster he is.
It started off with me arguing back at him, then soon he just kept screaming to demand attention. I was diagnosed with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia when I was 19 so I was in a dark place learning to cope.
Ben was a failed service dog because of his Down’s syndrome, so he actually senses when I have panic attacks and sits on my chest to help calm me down. He’s helped me push myself daily to have a good life.
Ben may not have made the best service dog in the world, but he would certainly enjoy huge success as a dramatic actor.
