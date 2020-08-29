unilad
Busch Beer Launches Special Brew Made Specifically For Dogs

by : Cameron Frew on : 29 Aug 2020 13:09
Busch Beer Launches Special Brew Made Specifically For Dogs

Nothing beats putting your paws up and cracking open a cold one after a hard day of walks, pats and fetch. 

Busch has unveiled Dog Brew, a beer made especially for your dog. Launched on National Dog Day, August 26, the first batch has already sold out. Don’t worry though, more ‘nectar of the dogs’ is sure to be coming soon.

The company has described the pawsome beverage as ‘an all-natural product and contains only fresh ingredients. Made with vegetables, herbs, spices, water, and pork broth to provide your best buddy with a nutritious and tasty snack that helps to promote a healthy digestive system’.

Busch Dog Brew 2Busch Dog Brew 2Anheuser-Busch

To those who don’t know, dogs can’t drink real beer. Busch’s website explains: ‘Alcohol and hops are toxic for dogs. Keep the Busch to yourself. That’s why we made this special pork bone broth brew for your best bud.’

Daniel Blake, Vice President of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch, added in a statement: 

After a long day there’s nothing quite like having a Busch with a friend, and with so many new pet owners across America this year, we wanted to create a brew to give our fans a chance to share a Busch brew with their ‘best friend’. Additionally, we’re proud to be able to partner with Best Friends Animal Society and continue our efforts to help those furry friends still looking for a home.

A four-pack of Dog Brew costs $9.99, with Busch donating $1 to Best Friends Animal Society for every case of Dog Brew purchased up to $50,000.

Busch Dog Brew 3Busch Dog Brew 3Anheuser-Busch

Dog Brew acts as either a tasty drink for your trusty pooch, or you can pour it over their meal. Depending on the size of your dog, feel free to give them the whole can – though it does last five days in the fridge after its opened. Most importantly, this isn’t a meal replacement, ‘feed your dogs, they love food just as much as you’.

On its FAQ page, the company said in response to whether humans can drink it: 

Suuure, if that’s what you’re into! We here at Busch do not judge. BUT this bone broth is made for a dog’s refined palate. You may find it pretty bland & yes, we’ve tried it a few times. Part of the job.

Unfortunately, Dog Brew has proven immensely popular with customers, selling out in rapid succession. Also, whenever it does come back in stock, it’s only available via online shopping to customers in the US.

However, if you can, get on that waiting list. As Busch says: ‘Your best friend is going to love it. We’re pawsitive.’

Cameron Frew

