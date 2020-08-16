California Man Filmed Running Into Burning Building To Rescue Dog

Storyful

Dogs are known for being man’s best friend, and a California man proved he would stop at nothing to keep his pet safe when his house caught on fire.

Firefighters were attempting to stem the ferocious blaze when Jose Guzman ran up to the driveway of his Pala home shouting, ‘My dog’s in there!’

Ignoring the shouts of the emergency workers, Jose ran inside to look for his beloved pet, Gabbana.

Jose and his family were visiting grandparents when they heard their house had gone up in flames, and the father wasted no time in doing what had to be done to save his dog.

He made it to the back garden and found that Gabbana’s doghouse had burned down, with the pup nowhere to be found. He ran inside and thankfully spotted her cowering in the bathroom – the only place that hadn’t been touched by the flames.

The footage, filmed by one of Jose’s family members, showed the dog running out of the burning building, closely followed by Jose. Jose suffered burns to his arms and face and Gabanna singed her nose and paws, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Speaking to ABC7 about what his dog means to him, Jose said:

She’s been with us forever. She’s part of the family. We love her.

Jose’s family sadly lost most of their possessions in the fire, but the father acknowledged that he was blessed to have his family and beloved pet kept safe.

