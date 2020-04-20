California Woman Shares Genius Peanut Butter Trick That Lets Her Easily Clip Dog's Nails @linds.shelton/TikTok

It’s not new information that dogs simply love peanut butter, but one dog owner has used it in a super innovate way.

Dogs are forever getting easily distracted, so the task of getting them to sit still for a few minutes can prove impossible. However, nurse and dog owner Linds Shelton managed to find an ingenious way around this.

Taking to TikTok to show off her brilliant idea, California resident Linds showed fellow dog owners the trick to cut their pets nails. Her methods might seem strange, but the results speak for themselves, as Linds wrap clingfilm around the top of her head – and obviously not over her face – before slapping a large dollop of peanut butter on her forehead.

Check it out:

Linds then proceeds to bend down with her forehead at eye level with her pooch. Distracted by the delicious treat on Linds’ head, her dog happily licks away the peanut butter without noticing her clipping away at its nails.

After the trick went down as storm on TikTok, Linds then shared the clip to Twitter yesterday, April 19, and it’s since racked up more than two million views.

Hundreds of people responded to the post, with some even dubbing the idea as a ‘genius’.

One person wrote, ‘Dude this is genius. I wish I had genius energy. But I’m about to have copycat (copydog?) energy’.

Another wrote how they were going to give it a go themselves and said, ‘I’ve just shown this to my husband, and we’re wrapping his head in clingwrap and peanut butter tomorrow!’ She added that her husband didn’t seem as excited as she was, however.

Someone else shared of clip of them trying it with their own dog and explained that, after trying several different approaches, it was the only thing that worked.

Another social media user went as far as wanting to send money to Linds, since her innovative idea saved them money on a dog groomer.

California Woman Shares Genius Peanut Butter Trick That Lets Her Easily Clip Dog’s Nails @xBlasianIslands/Twitter

While someone else tweeted, ‘nominating this woman for a doctorate in dog training’, to which another user replied ‘dogtorate…’ – 10/10 for the pun.

It’s safe to say Linds has potentially saved hundreds of dog owners both time and money when it comes to grooming their four-legged friends.

As the now-viral clip shows, Linds’ appears to have more than one dog with her at home. With that in mind, maybe she’ll grace the internet with more of her brilliant ideas with her brood of four-legged friends soon.