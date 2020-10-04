Calls To Ban Trade Of Giraffe Parts In US Grow As They Face Extinction

I was stunned to learn about the silent extinction of giraffes that is happening right now. These animals need us now more than ever. I think a lot of us took giraffes for granted as the focus was on saving species such as elephants and rhinos.

It’s a difficult and challenging time with a global pandemic, racial injustice and ensuring everyone’s vote is counted in the most important US election of our lifetime, but giraffes cannot be put on the back burner. We need to act now to help them.