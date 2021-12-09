Camel ‘Taken Into Custody’ After Fleeing Nativity Scene And Causing Chaos

Alamy

‘Never work with children or animals’ is a famous old showbusiness saying, and one nativity scene learned the lesson the hard way this week, after a camel involved in the display broke loose and began rampaging through the local area.

The incident, which took place in Kansas City, Kansas, began after a camel that was participating in a ‘drive-thru’ nativity show somehow escaped, leading police officers on a chase that took the best part of a day.

The bizarre pursuit caught the attention of scores of local residents, leading the department to issue a full account of their interactions with the camel.

The Bonner Springs Police Department said that the camel, which ran away from the National Agricultural Centre and Hall of Fame on Saturday night, spent most of Sunday venturing through local neighbourhoods, at one point making it onto a nearby highway, and even going for a stroll around a golf course, leading officers to attempt to pursue the exotic animal on golf buggies.

‘Officers commandeered a golf cart police movie style,’ the police department’s weekly report said. ‘However, we learned camels can run 40 mph and it got away.’

The chase continued for a number of hours, ultimately ending with what Bonner Springs police described as ‘a scene from another cop movie’, which saw one brave officer ‘[bail] out her vehicle and ‘[go] in foot pursuit’ of the camel.

Ultimately, the story has a happy conclusion, with the police department confirming the camel – whose identity has not been confirmed – was ‘taken into custody by lasso’. Kansas City residents have taken to Facebook to thank the officers for their quick intervention, while also requesting that they release the bodycam footage of the pursuit.

According to NBC News, after receiving multiple requests for updates on the camel’s wellbeing, the police department confirmed in a subsequent post that the animal had since been ‘reunited with its owners’ and is expected to ‘go back to doing camel things’ following the grand adventure.

