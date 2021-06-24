Canada Goose Makes Drastic Change To Its Iconic Hoods That Have ‘Cruelty In Every Stitch’
Luxury clothing brand Canada Goose has announced it will stop buying fur by the end of this year as it filters out the iconic trims featured on its jackets.
Founded in 1957, Canada Goose is known for producing outerwear such as jackets and parkas featuring fur-trimmed hoods. The company mostly used wild coyote fur for its clothes, and for many years critics and animal rights activists have been calling for an end to the use of real fur.
To the critics’ delight, the company announced today that it is banning the use of real fur, with plans to end the purchasing of the fur by the end of 2021 and ending the manufacturing of products using it by the end of 2022.
Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose, stressed that the focus of the company remains to be on ‘making products that deliver exceptional quality, protection from the elements, and perform the way consumers need them to’.
Reiss continued:
This decision transforms how we will continue to do just that. We continue to expand – across geographies and climates – launching new categories and products designed with intention, purpose and functionality. At the same time, we are accelerating the sustainable evolution of our designs.
The decision has been welcomed by the likes of Humane Society International and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which has previously claimed there is ‘cruelty in every stitch’ of Canada Goose’s jackets.
In a post condemning the company, PETA described how wild coyotes can ‘suffer for days while facing blood loss, shock, dehydration, frostbite, gangrene, and attacks by predators’ after being trapped for their fur. Following Canada Goose’s announcement today, PETA said it was ‘suspending’ its international campaigns against Canada Goose.
Claire Bass, executive director of Humane Society International/UK, described Canada Goose’s decision to stop using fur as a ‘momentous step in the demise of cruel fur fashion’.
She continued in a statement:
For years, Canada Goose’s trademark parka jackets with coyote fur trim have been synonymous with fur cruelty but their announcement today is another major blow to the global fur trade, a dying industry on its knees from the punches of so many top designers and retailers walking away from the PR-nightmare of fur.
Canada Goose’s fur-free policy will spare untold thousands of coyotes from being maimed and killed in cruel metal leg-hold traps, and should strengthen the UK Government’s resolve to recognise that banning the import and sale of fur is the right thing to do, both by the public and future-focussed fashion brands.
The decision to stop using fur comes as part of Canada Goose’s mission to become more sustainable, having already released its ‘most sustainable parka to date’ earlier this year. The company, which is based in Toronto, has said it is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2025.
