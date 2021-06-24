Canada Goose Makes Drastic Change To Its Iconic Hoods That Have ‘Cruelty In Every Stitch’

For years, Canada Goose’s trademark parka jackets with coyote fur trim have been synonymous with fur cruelty but their announcement today is another major blow to the global fur trade, a dying industry on its knees from the punches of so many top designers and retailers walking away from the PR-nightmare of fur.

Canada Goose’s fur-free policy will spare untold thousands of coyotes from being maimed and killed in cruel metal leg-hold traps, and should strengthen the UK Government’s resolve to recognise that banning the import and sale of fur is the right thing to do, both by the public and future-focussed fashion brands.