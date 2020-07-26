Canadian Family’s Faithful Goose Finds His Way Home After Being Snatched By Fox

I thought people might think I’m crazy looking for a goose.

I ended up putting something on Moose Jaw Lost And Found Pets and a couple of other pages and honestly within an hour, I had hundreds of comments. The kindest people reached out to me. People offered to go driving around looking for him.

Following her online appeal, Carla received the heart-breaking information from a neighbour that they had seen a fox with a goose in its mouth down the road that morning.

Carla said, ‘We were devastated. Especially the thought of him being hurt badly and suffering was just so sad for us. He was such a huge part of our family and we were heartbroken.’

Steve Carla Shymko/The Dodo

Thinking they had lost their feathered friend forever, Carla’s husband woke up the next day to a tapping noise coming from their door. Much to his surprise, he discovered Steve there.

Speaking about the moment Steve returned home, Carla said:

Steve was waiting at our back sliding doors where he would always wait for me when I would go in the house. He was weak and laying down… gently pecking on the window trying to tell us he was home.

Despite being exhausted, Steve still plucked up enjoy energy to run into his mum’s arms when seeing Carla again.

For the first week or so after he returned home, Steve was ‘very weak and very scared’, but has since made a full recovery and returned to his usual self. Hooray for Steve!

