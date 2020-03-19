Canadian Hunter Claims Her Hobby Is More About Spending Time In Nature Than The Kill
A woman who hunts moose, deer, and polar bears has insisted her hobby is more about spending time in nature than killing animals.
Jen Shears, 36, from Newfoundland, Canada, began hunting with her parents when she was a child, and though she wasn’t a fan of the enforced silence and early mornings at the time, she has since grown to love the hobby.
She now hunts with her husband, Kerry, and together the pair hope to educate their six-year-old daughter, Aspen, about conservation and living off the land in a sustainable way.
Jen describes herself as a ‘First Nations indigenous woman’ who was ‘raised to protect the Earth’, including ‘living off the land in ways that aren’t detrimental to the long-term health of the planet’.
The hunter spent almost two decades working with Canada’s national parks and national historic sites in an effort to protect the nation’s wildlife, flora, landscapes, and heritage. With a background in environmental biology and ecology, Jen uses her own know-how alongside government issued surveys and advice in order to select her hunts.
Speaking about her passion for hunting, Jen admitted some of her favourite outings were ones where she didn’t catch anything.
She explained:
My husband and I have been together since we were fifteen years old. Hunting, fishing, and the outdoors have been a huge part of our relationship.
I typically hunt about 100 days per year. On the days that you end up harvesting an animal, your day could have begun at 4am and at 2am, you could just be getting back to basecamp.
Contrary to what people assume, the actual kill or harvest is not what it’s about. Being able to go home with a harvest is a bonus but hunting is about spending time in nature.
Hunting often involves solitude or spending quality time with loved ones as you help each other through the elements and the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with the territory. Some of my favourite hunts were the ones where I didn’t harvest anything.
Jen is committed to hunting sustainably, meaning the animals come from a population large enough to withstand the removal of the animal being hunted.
In Newfoundland, a certain number of big game licenses are given out through a draw process, and it is unlawful to hunt or kill any wildlife without a valid licence, according to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Hunters are prohibited from hunting or killing any big game ‘other than the number, kind or sex named in his or her licence or designated in an order made under these regulations’ – stipulations which help governments monitor the number of animals being killed.
Jen said:
Sustainable hunting means that the animals harvested are from a population that’s large and healthy enough to withstand the removal of what you’re hunting.
Factors such as habitat, amount of food available, predator impact, population health and environmental conditions are all taken into account when wildlife biologists and governments determine the number of species living in an area. From their results, a certain number of hunting licenses are then issued. The money hunters spend on purchasing a license goes back into conservation groups who ensure the viability of species longterm.
Gerry Byrne, Minister of Fisheries and Land Resources in Newfoundland, further explained in a statement how hunters contribute to conservation efforts, stipulating the rules the government has in place are part of the ‘commitment to managing wildlife species effectively – with conservation always at the forefront of planning – to support inclusion, and to increase participation in hunting and trapping.’
He added:
Hunters and trappers are essential participants in wildlife management planning. Your feedback via licence returns provides important information that helps us monitor wildlife health and populations.
Your actions as stewards of our wildlife resource helps preserve wildlife populations, and ensure the safety of all who enjoy our great outdoors.
Jen emphasised she’s not hunting for a ‘trophy’, and argued death in nature is often more violent than death caused by a hunter.
She said:
The word ‘trophy’ makes me shudder because it’s so misleading. It just means that the more mature members of the animal population – who by consequence have bigger antlers, horns, or bodies – are the targets of the harvest.
They’re often near the end of their natural lives and this ensures they have been able to reproduce and pass on their genetics to another generation.
We often forget that death in nature isn’t pretty. Wild animals become overpopulated and die of disease. They become unable to hunt and die from starvation. They get chased and eaten alive by other animals.
Anyone who claims that’s better than a quick and humane harvest when the animal doesn’t even know you’re there can’t claim to be compassionate or care about animal welfare.
Jen and her family make an effort to use every bit of the animal which has been killed, harvesting the meat and using animal hides to create clothing or for taxidermy.
Any excess product is shared with the local community, and Jen now runs runs a wildlife museum and boutique selling renewable resource-based biodegradable products such as fur and antler or bone carvings.
She said:
We always remove the meat and organs which we take home. The hide is used for taxidermy or clothing. In times of crisis when food security is extra compromised – like now with COVID-19 – I am reassured knowing that I have freezers full of enough healthy protein to easily feed my family and community members for several months.
Jen has received a lot of criticism online for her choice of hobby, with people commenting things like: ‘I really hope you get caught by one of these [animals] and they use your filthy body to feed their babies,’ and, ‘When are we going to hunt her?’
However, Jen claimed that sourcing her own food is better for wildlife populations than the knock-on effects of purchasing food at a supermarket.
Jen went on to argue that animals can still suffer even as a result of vegan food, saying:
When people spew hate and obscene ill-wishes towards my family and I, conjuring up threats that no sane mind would think of, let alone utter publicly, and they’re doing it in the name of compassion, it’s completely dichotomous.
In today’s mainstream society, the disconnection we have from our food is terrifying. People seem to think that meat grows in supermarket freezers with no regard to how the animal lived or died – if they even realised it was an animal to begin with.
People who harass me act like they have no negative impact on animals. I can guarantee that when I go out to my relative backyard and harvest and carry-out a moose that will feed my family for over a year, I am responsible for far less animal harm and death than if I were to purchase vegan food from faraway countries.
She continued:
People fail to acknowledge the animals harmed and killed by clear cutting, tilling and harvesting required for vegetable farms, the animals killed or harmed from greenhouse gases emitted during transportation, the animals killed in shipping lanes, or the pain and death caused when their food’s plastic packaging is discarded.
The same applies to ‘vegan’ cosmetics. There’s blood on their hands but they don’t see it, so it makes it alright in their hypocritical and fairy-tale world.
Jen pointed out that she doesn’t believe it would be sustainable for everyone to hunt, but she argued people shouldn’t criticise her when they ‘live in a glass house ignoring [their] own negative impacts on animals.’
Though she has been met with backlash, Jen has also been praised for her efforts to promote sustainable hunting, with some dubbing her an inspiration.
She commented:
I know that by putting myself out there, I have encouraged and inspired other women and youth to get into hunting. In some cases, they’ve been encouraged to ignore the hate they receive to keep up their sustainable lifestyle.
Jen believes that if she has inspired one woman or child to take up sustainable hunting, the threats and criticisms will have been worth it.
