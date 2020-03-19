Canadian Hunter Claims Her Hobby Is More About Spending Time In Nature Than The Kill

My husband and I have been together since we were fifteen years old. Hunting, fishing, and the outdoors have been a huge part of our relationship.

I typically hunt about 100 days per year. On the days that you end up harvesting an animal, your day could have begun at 4am and at 2am, you could just be getting back to basecamp.

Contrary to what people assume, the actual kill or harvest is not what it’s about. Being able to go home with a harvest is a bonus but hunting is about spending time in nature.

Hunting often involves solitude or spending quality time with loved ones as you help each other through the elements and the rollercoaster of emotions that comes with the territory. Some of my favourite hunts were the ones where I didn’t harvest anything.