Cat Divides Internet As People Can’t Decide If She Looks Like Dobby Or Yoda

Two pop culture sensations, one cat. But which does it look like: Yoda or Dobby?

One small feline has gone viral after pictures emerged of her online. The cute cat was discovered by veterinary assistant Jana Aviles, who became smitten by her when she arrived at her North Carolina veterinary hospital.

Known only as Yoda cat, she’s on the hunt for a home – with many bidding pet-owners travelling to inquire about adopting her. But after the pictures were posted online, people have spotted its likeness to another movie icon: Dobby the house elf from the Harry Potter series.

12-17 update: There is only ONE Yoda cat, so there is only ONE home out there for her. So many people have offered to… Posted by Jana Aviles on Sunday, December 15, 2019

Aviles posted a number of snaps to her Facebook account, writing: ‘I met this little cutie while working at the vet yesterday. She was brought in by a rescue after she was found as an injured stray. She is so cute, like have you ever?’

Since making the post on December 15, nearly 4,500 people have shared it, with nearly 4,000 people flocking to the comments to write about how cute Yoda cat is – as well as debating which character she looks most like.

One user commented: ‘BABY YODA KITTEN!’, with another writing: ‘Buy her you must, pet her you shall.’

However, others were more in support of Dobby, with one person writing: ‘Everyone has mentioned Yoda, but all I can think is Dobby the Housecat.’ Referencing Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, another added: ‘This cutie needs to be given a sock.’

Baby Yoda has been at the centre of worldwide adoration of late following his debut on Star Wars‘ The Mandalorian. With countless tweets and official merchandise emerging from his popularity, it’s no surprise people have fell in love with the kitty.

However, later updating her original post, Aviles wrote that she wasn’t the one responsible for the adoption. ‘I will post the adoption info in the comments once she is made public. This cat is not at the shelter, and she is receiving medical treatment under a local rescue. Thank you. Also, she is an adult cat, and she only weighs 6.5lbs,’ she said.

Urging people to consider adopting a cat closer to home rather than travelling for Yoda cat, Aviles added:

There is only ONE Yoda cat, so there is only ONE home out there for her. So many people have offered to travel across the country to adopt this cat, and even people from other countries have reached out to me. There are 70 MILLION stray cats just in the US. 4 MILLION cats are brought into animal control facilities each year, and 1.4 MILLION of those cats are euthanized each year due to lack of homes. Everyone please check your local shelters. I guarantee you that your new best friend is waiting for you as I type this. Yoda cat may look cool, but looks aren’t everything.

It’s not confirmed yet whether Yoda cat has found herself a new home – however, Aviles asked people to comment if the photos inspired them to adopt a cat, as well as encouraging others to adopt too.

