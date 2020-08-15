Cat Falls Out Of Sky And Onto Pensioner’s Head Knocking Him Out

cat falls out of sky onto pensioners head 1 Harbin TV/Real Press

‘It’s raining cats and dogs’ is a saying most of us will have heard throughout our lifetimes whenever it’s chucking it down outside. But did you ever think you’d be using the phrase literally?

Nope, me neither, but mark this date in your diary because something of the sort has happened in China and the whole thing was caught on camera.

That’s right folks, the bizarre moment a cat fell from the sky, knocking out an elderly man walking on the path below in the process, has been documented for all to see.

You can watch the scene unfold below:

Pensioner Gao Fenghua, from the city of Harbin in the north-eastern Chinese province of Heilongjiang, was out for a stroll with his golden retriever on the morning of July 12 when the incident occurred.

In footage of the incident, Fenghua can be seen slowly walking along the path with his arms behind his back as his dog walked ahead, unaware of what was about to happen next.

Out of nowhere, a cat plummeted seemingly from the sky – but actually from an apartment above – knocking the old man unconscious as he fell to the ground.

Cat Falls Out Of Sky And On To Pensioner's Head Knocking Him Out Harbin TV/Real Press

As Fenghua lay unmoving on the ground, the cat quickly shook itself off, standing up and running away from the scene of the crime. It didn’t get very far though, as the man’s dog spotted it out of the corner of its eye and chased after it.

I’d like to think he was being a good boy by chasing after his owner’s attacker, but to be honest in the footage it just looked like he wanted someone to play with, with the two animals taking swipes at each other as Fenghua lies still in the background.

Fenghua spent 23 days in hospital before being discharged this week, with the old man still having to undergo physiotherapy treatment for the injuries sustained in the accident.

Cat Falls Out Of Sky And On To Pensioner's Head Knocking Him Out Harbin TV/Real Press

The troublesome feline reportedly belongs to Fenghua’s neighbour, identified as Mr. Yu, according to the old man’s son Gao Zhengzhong.

Fenghua’s family members and the cat’s owner are reportedly trying to reach an agreement on compensation for the incident, although it’s unclear whether the authorities are involved in the discussions.

We wish Fenghua all the very best on his road to recovery.