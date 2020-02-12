Cat Given Human Face Mask With Eye Holes To Protect From Coronavirus

The animal source of the 2019-nCoV has not yet been identified. This does not mean you can catch 2019-nCoV from any animal or from your pet. It’s likely that an animal source from a live animal market in China was responsible for some of the first reported human infections.

To protect yourself, when visiting live animal markets, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals… at present there is no evidence that companion animals or pets such as cats and dogs have been infected or have spread 2019-nCoV.