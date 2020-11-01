Cat Goes To Beach For First Time And Has Very Strong Opinions About It iispumpkincat/Instagram

In my humble opinion, there’s nothing better than a day out to the beach, but there’s no getting away from the fact it’s not for everyone.

That’s what one family discovered when they went on a day out with their beautiful felines, taking them to a local beach.

Owner Tia regularly takes her cats, brothers Pumpkin and Moustachio, on adventures with the family, so when she was taking a trip to the beach, she thought it was only right that they come along.

Cat Goes To Beach For First Time And Has Very Strong Opinions About It iispumpkincat/Instagram

The pair were having a fabulous time running around in the sand and exploring what the beach had to offer, at least until the wind picked up that is, and Pumpkin was clearly not a fan.

‘He actually really loved the beach but we soon found out he didn’t love the wind,’ Tia told the Dodo.

‘The faces he was making, we’d never seen anything like it before, so we were taking pictures and videos.’

Cat Goes To Beach For First Time And Has Very Strong Opinions About It iispumpkincat/Instagram

When the wind really took hold, the ginger feline began making some of the most unusual faces you could ever see on a cat, and his owners found it absolutely hilarious.

As you can see, that is not the face of a kitty who enjoys a gentle breeze.

Fortunately, Tia has been able to take Pumpkin and Moustachio on many more trips to the beach – albeit on days where the weather has been a bit calmer – and they’ve absolutely loved it, proving that the beach is a winner, even if the wind is not.