Cat Jailed For Smuggling Heroin Escapes Sri Lankan Prison Shutterstock

No prison can hold this heroin-smuggling cat. After a short stint behind bars, the feline has escaped.

Advert

On Saturday, August 1, an unnamed cat was caught by jail officials and detained in the high-security Welikada Prison in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

This wasn’t an innocent house pet out exploring its surroundings – wrapped around the cat’s neck, nearly two grams of heroin, two SIM cards and a memory chip were found in a small plastic bag.

Heroin Prison Cat Shutterstock

Regretfully, this is only one of a number of instances of contraband and drugs being transported near the prison. Over the past few weeks, there’s been a reported increase in items being thrown over the walls, whether it be small packets of drugs or mobile phones and chargers.

Advert

As reported by the MailOnline, the detained cat made its escape from a prison room it was being kept in on Sunday, August 2. There’s been no further comment from the prison regarding the escapee smuggler.

The country is currently amid the storm of a major drugs problem; according to local media reports, a number of narcotics detectives have been implicated in selling illegal substances.

Heroin Prison Cat Shutterstock

At a recent gathering, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa insisted that the country would one day be ‘free from drugs [the] same way as it was freed from terrorism’.

Also, in addition to last weekend’s cat, Athurugiriya Police were forced to seize an eagle that had allegedly been used for drug trafficking by associates of the late underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka.

The white-bellied sea eagle – said to be capable of carrying around 15kg in weight – has since been handed over to Dehiwala National Zoo on a court order.