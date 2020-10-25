Cat Missing For More Than 2 Years Found 60 Miles Away Cats Protection

Cats are known for being independent creatures, which is part of what makes them such special pets.

But, sadly, with that independence comes the risk that they could wander off and become lost, or even find another home for food and warmth.

Jordan Harvey knew this all too well, when his beautiful black cat Ruby went missing from their home in Brogborough, Bedfordshire, back in April 2018.

Months and eventually years passed, leading Jordan to think he would never see his five-year-old feline again.

However, that all changed when Jordan received a letter from Cats Protection, to say his ‘little girl’ had been found by a security guard in Coventry, who had been feeding her for three weeks.

Leighton Myers had been feeding Ruby, who he believed to be a stray, and allowed her to sleep in his car overnight to shield her from the cold.

After Leighton contacted the local Cats Protection, the organisation scanned Ruby’s microchip to find her owner.

While the chip did contain Jordan’s contact details, he had since changed his mobile phone number and his email address, making it difficult to gain communication.

‘When he got a letter from us, Jordan thought it was a hoax,’ volunteer Wendy Harris told BBC News.

But, fortunately, it was no joke, and Jordan drove up to Coventry on Wednesday, October 21, to be reunited with his fur baby.

Wendy added:

When she saw him, she knew who he was straightaway, after all this time, and was all over him.

It’s thought that Ruby must’ve snuck into the back of a lorry at a petrol station near Jordan’s home, which resulted in her being found 60 miles away. However, it’s unknown where the feline has been all this time, however she is said to be in great condition.

‘They brought my little girl back to me and I’m forever grateful to them,’ Jordan said, thanking Leighton and Cats Protection.

‘No words can describe the happiness I’m feeling right now. I had little hope of finding her after nearly three years, but now she’s home safe and sound.’

Jordan has now shared his story to stress the importance of keeping microchip information up to date.

We do love a happy ending.