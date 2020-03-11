Cat Says 'Uh-Oh' Whenever She's Out Of Food barbj672000/YouTube

Running out of snacks is always cause for dismay; a disastrous situation that Bacon the cat takes very seriously indeed.

This beautiful calico girl is able to express her disappointment at an empty food bowl with that most universal of sounds – a heartfelt ‘Uh-oh’.

It’s believed the super sweet – and very, very clever – Bacon learned to perfectly mimic the words of her human mama and papa, who would often make this noise before giving her food.

The first time Bacon made the distinctive sound, her parents – quite understandably – couldn’t believe what they were hearing.

Bacon’s mummy, Barbara Jones, told The Dodo:

When we get up in the morning and go to feed her, without thinking we would say, ‘Uh-oh! your bowl is empty’. Out of the blue one morning, she said ‘Uh-oh’ first very clearly!

However, stubborn Bacon wasn’t playing games and, in typical feline fashion, point-blank refused to repeat her utterance when Barbara tried to coax it out of her. As Barbara quipped, ‘she is a cat after all’.

The very next day, Bacon was at it again; offering an ‘Uh-oh’ when her parents came down to give her some breakfast. She has reportedly proceeded to make this part of her dining routine almost every day since.

Speaking with The Dodo, Barbara revealed:

Now when we ask her, ‘Do you wanna eat?’ she responds with a hearty ‘Uh-oh’. […] To her, it means, ‘Feed me!’

Bacon appears to be a girl who has known what she wants in life from the very beginning. According to Barbara, Bacon was the one to choose her as an owner 11 long years ago; ‘yelling’ outside Barbara’s apartment before dashing in once the door was open. Nothing but respect.

