unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Cat Says ‘Uh-Oh’ Whenever She’s Out Of Food

by : Julia Banim on : 11 Mar 2020 17:09
Cat Says 'Uh-Oh' Whenever She's Out Of FoodCat Says 'Uh-Oh' Whenever She's Out Of Foodbarbj672000/YouTube

Running out of snacks is always cause for dismay; a disastrous situation that Bacon the cat takes very seriously indeed.

Advert

This beautiful calico girl is able to express her disappointment at an empty food bowl with that most universal of sounds – a heartfelt ‘Uh-oh’.

It’s believed the super sweet – and very, very clever – Bacon learned to perfectly mimic the words of her human mama and papa, who would often make this noise before giving her food.

The first time Bacon made the distinctive sound, her parents – quite understandably – couldn’t believe what they were hearing.

Advert

Bacon’s mummy, Barbara Jones, told The Dodo:

When we get up in the morning and go to feed her, without thinking we would say, ‘Uh-oh! your bowl is empty’. Out of the blue one morning, she said ‘Uh-oh’ first very clearly!

However, stubborn Bacon wasn’t playing games and, in typical feline fashion, point-blank refused to repeat her utterance when Barbara tried to coax it out of her. As Barbara quipped, ‘she is a cat after all’.

The very next day, Bacon was at it again; offering an ‘Uh-oh’ when her parents came down to give her some breakfast. She has reportedly proceeded to make this part of her dining routine almost every day since.

Speaking with The Dodo, Barbara revealed:

Now when we ask her, ‘Do you wanna eat?’ she responds with a hearty ‘Uh-oh’. […] To her, it means, ‘Feed me!’

Bacon appears to be a girl who has known what she wants in life from the very beginning. According to Barbara, Bacon was the one to choose her as an owner 11 long years ago; ‘yelling’ outside Barbara’s apartment before dashing in once the door was open. Nothing but respect.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Animals, Bacon, cat, Kitty, Uh Oh

Credits

barbj672000/YouTube and 1 other

  1. barbj672000/YouTube

    Kitty says "Uh-Oh" very clearly

  2. The Dodo

    Cat Says 'Uh-Oh' Like A Person Whenever She's Out Of Food

 