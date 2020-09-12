Cat Who Found Fame When No One Came To Her Birthday Finds Forever Home
A lonely cat who found fame when no one came to her birthday party has found a fur-ever home and is now living her best life.
Monique won over the hearts of the nation after Battersea Dogs and Cats home threw the feline a birthday party that no one came to.
The shelter had organised the paw-ty for the cat in a bid for her to gain some attention. While the initial plan didn’t work, the heartbreaking fact no one came was covered many several news outlets and went viral online.
Monique had been at Battersea for 130 days prior to her birthday party in February but following her story becoming so popular, the charity was inundated with messages asking to adopt her.
Yesterday, September 11, the dogs and cats home took to Twitter to update everyone on Monique’s story.
The tweets read:
We’re sure many of you remember Monique – the lonely cat who made headlines last year after nobody attended her birthday party in our London cattery. Broken heart Well, we’re delighted to say that after a young gentleman called Adnan saw her plight on the news one evening, he fell in love and immediately applied to rehome her.
They turned out to be a perfect match, and 6 months later she has settled in very well to her new home! Don’t you just love a happy ending?
People responded to the tweets expressing how happy they were that Monique had been adopted.
One person wrote, ‘Oh my, this might be the happiest story of 2020! Very happy for Monique- finally! Well done Adnan!’, while another person dubbed Adnan a ‘hero’ and wished the pair ‘much love and happiness’.
Reportedly Adnan adopted the lovely Monique on March 16 and took her to his home in Lewisham, South London. Starting off as quite shy, Monique has found her feet with both her and Adnan giving comfort to one another throughout the pandemic.
As per Metro, Adnan said:
It’s been just Monique and me alone since March, She’s very talkative and greets me every morning and can be very bossy when she wants treats. She follows me around the house, pawing at me for scratches and giving me headbutts for cuddles.
She was initially keen to jump in my lap (which was interesting when I was working), but has now decided that her many napping spots are much more comfortable and will instead summon me for scratches.
Sounds like Adnan and Monique make the puuur-fect pair.
