Cat Who Found Fame When No One Came To Her Birthday Finds Forever Home

We’re sure many of you remember Monique – the lonely cat who made headlines last year after nobody attended her birthday party in our London cattery. Broken heart Well, we’re delighted to say that after a young gentleman called Adnan saw her plight on the news one evening, he fell in love and immediately applied to rehome her.

They turned out to be a perfect match, and 6 months later she has settled in very well to her new home! Don’t you just love a happy ending?